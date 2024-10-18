Truist Financial Corp Cuts Stock Position in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT)

Truist Financial Corp lowered its stake in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Free Report) by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,067 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in California Water Service Group were worth $374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,198,981 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $334,609,000 after buying an additional 232,344 shares during the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 3,013,749 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $140,079,000 after buying an additional 872,865 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,288,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,491,000 after buying an additional 25,711 shares during the last quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. grew its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 4,565.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 1,053,688 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,093,000 after buying an additional 1,031,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 693,025 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,605,000 after buying an additional 19,118 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded California Water Service Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.67.

Insider Transactions at California Water Service Group

In other news, Director Thomas M. Krummel sold 555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.09, for a total value of $30,574.95. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,951 shares in the company, valued at $1,209,280.59. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 1,665 shares of company stock worth $90,093 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

California Water Service Group Stock Performance

Shares of CWT opened at $53.66 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. California Water Service Group has a 12 month low of $43.50 and a 12 month high of $56.25. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.46 and a beta of 0.49.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.28. California Water Service Group had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 17.78%. The business had revenue of $244.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.25 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that California Water Service Group will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

California Water Service Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.80%.

California Water Service Group Profile

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, Hawaii, and Texas. The company is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection services.

