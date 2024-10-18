Truist Financial Corp Has $380,000 Position in The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP)

Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP – Free Report) by 11.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,859 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in The Baldwin Insurance Group were worth $380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in The Baldwin Insurance Group by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in The Baldwin Insurance Group in the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in The Baldwin Insurance Group in the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in The Baldwin Insurance Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $269,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in The Baldwin Insurance Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $302,000. Institutional investors own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

BRP opened at $55.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.47. The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.33 and a 1-year high of $33.03. The stock has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of -60.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.54.

BRP Group, Inc operates as an independent insurance distribution firm that delivers insurance and risk management solutions in the United States. It operates through three segments: Insurance Advisory Solutions; Underwriting, Capacity & Technology Solutions; and Mainstreet Insurance Solutions. The Insurance Advisory Solutions segment provides commercial risk management, employee benefits, and private risk management solutions for businesses and high-net-worth individuals, as well as their families.

