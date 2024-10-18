Truist Financial Corp Reduces Stock Position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF)

Truist Financial Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Free Report) by 50.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,383 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 47,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 1,689,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,949,000 after acquiring an additional 76,001 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the 2nd quarter valued at $334,000. Finally, Insigneo Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 495.0% during the 2nd quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 47,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 39,601 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.77% of the company’s stock.

SBCF has been the subject of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Hovde Group cut Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.88.

Shares of SBCF stock opened at $28.43 on Friday. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a twelve month low of $19.04 and a twelve month high of $29.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.45 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $201.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.00 million. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a return on equity of 5.58% and a net margin of 14.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s payout ratio is 51.80%.

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides integrated financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. The company offers noninterest and interest-bearing demand deposit, money market, savings, and customer sweep accounts; time certificates of deposit; construction and land development, commercial and residential real estate, and commercial and financial loans; and consumer loans, including installment loans and revolving lines, as well as loans for automobiles, boats, and personal and family purposes.

