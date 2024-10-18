Truist Financial Corp Trims Stock Position in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

Truist Financial Corp cut its holdings in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Free Report) by 85.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,173 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF were worth $408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IXC. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 14,234.4% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 778,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,315,000 after purchasing an additional 773,068 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in iShares Global Energy ETF by 173.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 586,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,211,000 after acquiring an additional 372,411 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Global Energy ETF by 256.9% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 343,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,749,000 after acquiring an additional 247,163 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Energy ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,683,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in iShares Global Energy ETF by 58.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 272,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,313,000 after acquiring an additional 100,512 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IXC opened at $41.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 0.52. iShares Global Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $37.02 and a twelve month high of $45.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.94.

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

