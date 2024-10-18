Truist Financial Corp Has $402,000 Holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE)

Truist Financial Corp cut its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,791 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 319 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical were worth $402,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RARE. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the second quarter worth about $33,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 58.1% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 958 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 622.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 67.7% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares during the period. 97.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $111.00 target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $116.00 target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, CFO Howard Horn sold 7,465 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.76, for a total transaction of $393,853.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 92,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,869,800.76. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Emil D. Kakkis sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.85, for a total transaction of $1,117,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,223,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,209,562.25. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Howard Horn sold 7,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.76, for a total transaction of $393,853.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,869,800.76. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,556 shares of company stock valued at $2,519,367. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Price Performance

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock opened at $56.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.07 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.65 and a 200-day moving average of $47.50. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.52 and a 1 year high of $60.37.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.52) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.64) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $147.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.20 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 121.57% and a negative return on equity of 266.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.25) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -6.24 EPS for the current year.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Profile

(Free Report)

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Latin America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

