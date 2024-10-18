Truist Financial Corp Sells 3,206 Shares of Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN)

Truist Financial Corp lowered its stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Free Report) by 12.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,206 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Clearwater Analytics were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Clearwater Analytics by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 42,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Clearwater Analytics by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 40,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Clearwater Analytics by 268.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Clearwater Analytics by 389.2% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,549 shares during the period. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 33.1% in the second quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 7,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Clearwater Analytics alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CWAN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Clearwater Analytics in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Clearwater Analytics from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Clearwater Analytics from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Clearwater Analytics from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.67.

Clearwater Analytics Stock Performance

Shares of CWAN stock opened at $27.14 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.72. The company has a current ratio of 4.78, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -339.38, a PEG ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 0.62. Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.62 and a 12 month high of $27.16.

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. The company had revenue of $106.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.51 million. Clearwater Analytics had a positive return on equity of 3.55% and a negative net margin of 1.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Subi Sethi sold 21,497 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total value of $522,377.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,988,031.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Clearwater Analytics news, insider Subi Sethi sold 21,497 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total value of $522,377.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,988,031.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James S. Cox sold 18,700 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total value of $489,192.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 224,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,860,991.04. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,879,543 shares of company stock valued at $247,145,339 over the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Clearwater Analytics

(Free Report)

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities in the United States and internationally.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Clearwater Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearwater Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.