Truist Financial Corp Increases Stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April (BATS:DAPR)

Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April (BATS:DAPR – Free Report) by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,785 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April by 1,927.5% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,872 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $255,000. 1ST Source Bank increased its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April by 67.0% in the 2nd quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 11,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 4,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrity Financial Corp WA increased its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April by 129.2% in the 2nd quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 11,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 6,458 shares during the last quarter.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:DAPR opened at $36.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.16. The stock has a market cap of $233.89 million, a P/E ratio of 23.38 and a beta of 0.38.

About FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April (DAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY shares over a specific holding period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. DAPR was launched on Apr 16, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

