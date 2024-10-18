Truist Financial Corp Has $410,000 Stake in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)

Truist Financial Corp reduced its position in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,791 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in KE were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BEKE. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of KE by 2,662.2% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 3,168 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of KE by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KE in the 2nd quarter valued at $146,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of KE by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of KE by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 14,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 2,939 shares during the period. 39.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KE Stock Down 11.2 %

NYSE:BEKE opened at $19.47 on Friday. KE Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.44 and a 12-month high of $26.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.76 and a beta of -0.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.90.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KE ( NYSE:BEKE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $2.06. KE had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 5.32%. The business had revenue of $23.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that KE Holdings Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BEKE shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on KE from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Citigroup began coverage on KE in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.80 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.90.

KE Profile

(Free Report)

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, Home Renovation and Furnishing, and Emerging and Other Services.

See Also

