Cambria Global Momentum ETF (BATS:GMOM) Position Lessened by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp reduced its stake in shares of Cambria Global Momentum ETF (BATS:GMOM – Free Report) by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.30% of Cambria Global Momentum ETF worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GMOM. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Cambria Global Momentum ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 27,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Cambria Global Momentum ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 75,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Cambria Global Momentum ETF in the first quarter worth about $3,039,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cambria Global Momentum ETF during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Arvest Investments Inc. grew its position in Cambria Global Momentum ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Arvest Investments Inc. now owns 115,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,369,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter.

GMOM stock opened at $29.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.38 million, a P/E ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.87.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd were given a dividend of $0.3559 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd. This is an increase from Cambria Global Momentum ETF’s previous dividend of $0.10.

The Cambria Global Momentum ETF (GMOM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively-managed fund that selects approximately 17 ETFs, across various asset classes, based on price momentum. The fund aims for capital appreciation rather than income.

