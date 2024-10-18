4,512 Shares in GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:NVDL) Acquired by Creative Planning

Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:NVDL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF in the second quarter valued at $1,502,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF in the first quarter valued at $695,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF in the first quarter valued at $59,000. IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new stake in GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF in the first quarter valued at $5,753,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF in the second quarter valued at $209,000.

GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NVDL opened at $72.83 on Friday. GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF has a 52 week low of $11.94 and a 52 week high of $91.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.25.

GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF Company Profile

The GraniteShares 1.5x Long NVDA Daily ETF (NVDL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of NVIDIA Corporation stock. NVDL was launched on Dec 13, 2022 and is managed by GraniteShares.

