Creative Planning Boosts Holdings in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Creative Planning lifted its stake in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Free Report) by 12.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,143 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,692 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Novavax were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TSP Capital Management Group LLC grew its position in Novavax by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 1,376,950 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,582,000 after purchasing an additional 265,250 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Novavax by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 211,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 30,800 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in Novavax during the 1st quarter worth $1,499,000. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its position in Novavax by 1,084.0% during the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 55,137 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 50,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Novavax by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 37,203 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 8,570 shares during the last quarter. 53.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Novavax alerts:

Novavax Stock Performance

NVAX stock opened at $10.35 on Friday. Novavax, Inc. has a one year low of $3.53 and a one year high of $23.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.48 and a 200-day moving average of $11.66.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Novavax ( NASDAQ:NVAX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.83). The firm had revenue of $415.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Novavax, Inc. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective (up from $23.00) on shares of Novavax in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Novavax from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Novavax from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Novavax has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.83.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NVAX

Novavax Profile

(Free Report)

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, that promotes improved health by discovering, developing, and commercializing vaccines to protect against serious infectious diseases. It offers vaccine platform that combines a recombinant protein approach, nanoparticle technology, and its patented Matrix-M adjuvant to enhance the immune response.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Novavax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novavax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.