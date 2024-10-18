Creative Planning Boosts Stock Holdings in Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN)

Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,324 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Hawkins were worth $302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Hawkins by 116.9% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 104,537 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,049,000 after purchasing an additional 56,330 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new position in Hawkins during the first quarter worth about $31,504,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Hawkins by 83.9% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,521 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 6,627 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Hawkins by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,516,717 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $106,807,000 after purchasing an additional 62,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Hawkins by 21.6% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 43,243 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,320,000 after purchasing an additional 7,683 shares in the last quarter. 69.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hawkins alerts:

Hawkins Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of HWKN opened at $133.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $122.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.59. Hawkins, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.64 and a twelve month high of $135.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.32, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.74.

Hawkins Increases Dividend

Hawkins ( NASDAQ:HWKN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.37. Hawkins had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 20.16%. The company had revenue of $255.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.30 million. On average, research analysts predict that Hawkins, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a positive change from Hawkins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. Hawkins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, BWS Financial cut shares of Hawkins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday.

Get Our Latest Report on Hawkins

Hawkins Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hawkins, Inc operates as a specialty chemical and ingredients company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HWKN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hawkins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawkins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.