Creative Planning Invests $312,000 in Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC)

Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 14,339 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TPC. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Tutor Perini during the 4th quarter worth $243,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Tutor Perini by 77.8% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 151,727 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after buying an additional 66,408 shares in the last quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Tutor Perini during the first quarter valued at about $234,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tutor Perini in the first quarter worth about $294,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of Tutor Perini by 56.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 47,614 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 17,204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.01% of the company’s stock.

Tutor Perini Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of TPC stock opened at $27.57 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.25. Tutor Perini Co. has a twelve month low of $6.85 and a twelve month high of $28.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.51 and a beta of 1.50.

About Tutor Perini

Tutor Perini ( NYSE:TPC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Tutor Perini had a negative net margin of 1.59% and a negative return on equity of 4.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.72) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Tutor Perini Co. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors.

