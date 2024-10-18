Creative Planning Invests $312,000 in Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC)

Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 14,339 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.
Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TPC. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Tutor Perini during the 4th quarter worth $243,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Tutor Perini by 77.8% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 151,727 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after buying an additional 66,408 shares in the last quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Tutor Perini during the first quarter valued at about $234,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tutor Perini in the first quarter worth about $294,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of Tutor Perini by 56.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 47,614 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 17,204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.01% of the company’s stock.
Tutor Perini Stock Down 0.9 %
Shares of TPC stock opened at $27.57 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.25. Tutor Perini Co. has a twelve month low of $6.85 and a twelve month high of $28.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.51 and a beta of 1.50.
About Tutor Perini
Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Tutor Perini
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- Taiwan Semiconductor Soars on Earnings With More Room to Run
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- Is Lucid Group Nearing the Bottom? What Investors Should Know
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- 90% Gain Possible? Analysts Are Bullish on Joby Aviation
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Tutor Perini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tutor Perini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.