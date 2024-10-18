Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD) Shares Purchased by Creative Planning

Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD – Free Report) by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,840 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 822 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Ziff Davis were worth $321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ziff Davis by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,095 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ziff Davis during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,257,000. Bridge City Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Ziff Davis by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 34,373 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Ziff Davis during the 1st quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Ziff Davis by 35.0% in the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 25,454 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after buying an additional 6,597 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on ZD shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Ziff Davis from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Ziff Davis in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Ziff Davis from $58.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.50.

ZD stock opened at $47.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.04 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.80. Ziff Davis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.76 and a 52 week high of $70.90.

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $320.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.44 million. Ziff Davis had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 13.81%. Ziff Davis’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Ziff Davis, Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ziff Davis, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital media and internet company in the United States and internationally. The company offers PCMag, an online resource for laboratory-based product reviews, technology news, buying guides, and research papers; Mashable for publishing technology and culture content; Spiceworks Ziff Davis provides digital content of IT products and services; retailMeNot, a savings destination platform; Offers.com, a coupon and deals website; and event-based properties, including BlackFriday.com, TheBlackFriday.com, BestBlackFriday.com, and DealsofAmerica.com.

