Creative Planning Decreases Stake in Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI)

Creative Planning lowered its holdings in Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI – Free Report) by 11.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 281 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Standex International were worth $346,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wasatch Advisors LP acquired a new position in Standex International during the first quarter worth about $52,565,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Standex International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,647,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Standex International by 292.6% during the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 5,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new position in Standex International during the first quarter worth $691,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Standex International during the second quarter worth $743,000. 90.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SXI opened at $181.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.69. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 29.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $172.13. Standex International Co. has a 12 month low of $130.04 and a 12 month high of $191.18.

Standex International ( NYSE:SXI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.04. Standex International had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 13.60%. The firm had revenue of $180.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.76 EPS. Standex International’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Standex International Co. will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. Standex International’s payout ratio is 19.42%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Standex International from $203.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Standex International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Standex International in a research note on Friday, August 2nd.

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

