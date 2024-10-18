Creative Planning Buys 673 Shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Creative Planning raised its position in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Free Report) by 13.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Stericycle were worth $332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Stericycle in the second quarter valued at approximately $83,010,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in Stericycle during the second quarter worth about $81,596,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Stericycle by 1,057.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,315,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,457,000 after buying an additional 1,201,653 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new stake in Stericycle during the second quarter worth about $62,298,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Stericycle by 11.4% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,667,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $351,732,000 after purchasing an additional 679,974 shares during the last quarter. 98.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Stericycle in a research note on Friday, October 11th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stericycle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.00.

SRCL stock opened at $60.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.93. The company has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 160.24, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Stericycle, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.78 and a 12 month high of $61.77.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $661.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $672.07 million. Stericycle had a net margin of 1.37% and a return on equity of 7.94%. As a group, analysts forecast that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stericycle Profile

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated waste and compliance services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including regulated medical waste, sharps waste management and disposal, pharmaceutical waste management and disposal, chemotherapy waste and disposal, controlled substance waste disposal, healthcare hazardous waste, and integrated waste stream solutions; specialty services, such as MedDrop medication collection kiosks, safe community solutions, SafeDrop sharps mailback solutions, and airport and maritime waste services; medical supply store services, that includes sharps and disposable biohazardous waste containers, infection control supplies, and seal&send medication mail back; and compliance solutions including Steri-Safe compliance solutions.

