Creative Planning Invests $353,000 in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS)

Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 9,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pullen Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 2.0% during the second quarter. Pullen Investment Management LLC now owns 21,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 1.3% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 44,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 6.0% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 2.3% during the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 36,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 304.7% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on THS shares. Barclays boosted their price target on TreeHouse Foods from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. StockNews.com upgraded TreeHouse Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on TreeHouse Foods from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on TreeHouse Foods from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.40.

TreeHouse Foods Price Performance

Shares of THS opened at $42.21 on Friday. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.28 and a twelve month high of $43.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 91.75 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.16. TreeHouse Foods had a positive return on equity of 5.42% and a negative net margin of 0.41%. The company had revenue of $788.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at TreeHouse Foods

In other TreeHouse Foods news, EVP Kristy N. Waterman sold 3,000 shares of TreeHouse Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.34, for a total value of $127,020.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $879,994.56. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TreeHouse Foods Company Profile

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private brands snacks and beverages in the United States and internationally. The company provides snacking products, such as crackers, pretzels, in-store bakery items, frozen griddle items, cookies, and candies; and beverage and drink mixes, including non-dairy creamer, coffee, broths/stocks, powdered beverages and other blends, tea, and ready-to-drink-beverages.

