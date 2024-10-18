Breakwater Investment Management Has $624,000 Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Breakwater Investment Management lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 894.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,050 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,542 shares during the period. Breakwater Investment Management’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 854.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 182,622,629 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $22,561,200,000 after acquiring an additional 163,482,580 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 696.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 82,058,614 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $10,137,521,000 after acquiring an additional 71,757,065 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 882.4% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 73,648,364 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $9,098,519,000 after purchasing an additional 66,151,750 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 829.0% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 64,055,653 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $7,913,435,000 after purchasing an additional 57,160,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in NVIDIA by 892.0% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,737,202 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,773,914,000 after purchasing an additional 42,025,613 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.46.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVIDIA news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.51, for a total value of $524,295.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 492,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,370,572.59. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 155,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.27, for a total value of $20,501,850.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,100,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,071,402,475.59. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.51, for a total value of $524,295.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 492,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,370,572.59. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,996,270 shares of company stock worth $347,729,127 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NVIDIA stock opened at $136.93 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $121.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.86. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $39.23 and a one year high of $140.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 4.27 and a quick ratio of 3.79. The firm has a market cap of $3.37 trillion, a PE ratio of 80.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.67.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 113.50% and a net margin of 55.04%. The firm had revenue of $30.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 122.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.34%.

NVIDIA announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 28th that allows the company to repurchase $50.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the computer hardware maker to buy up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

NVIDIA Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.