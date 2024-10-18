Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH) Stake Lifted by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH – Free Report) by 11.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,818 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Armada Hoffler Properties by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 349,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,879,000 after acquiring an additional 55,094 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Armada Hoffler Properties during the 2nd quarter worth $154,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in Armada Hoffler Properties during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Armada Hoffler Properties during the 2nd quarter worth $619,000. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in Armada Hoffler Properties during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. 66.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Armada Hoffler Properties Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Armada Hoffler Properties stock opened at $11.17 on Friday. Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.81 and a fifty-two week high of $13.11. The firm has a market cap of $991.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.11 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 7.49, a current ratio of 7.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.27.

Armada Hoffler Properties Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.34%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th. Armada Hoffler Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 911.11%.

In related news, Director Daniel A. Hoffler bought 95,238 shares of Armada Hoffler Properties stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.50 per share, with a total value of $999,999.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 266,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,799,793.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Armada Hoffler Properties news, Director Dennis H. Gartman purchased 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.85 per share, with a total value of $48,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,566.65. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Daniel A. Hoffler purchased 95,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.50 per share, for a total transaction of $999,999.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 266,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,799,793.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AHH. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Armada Hoffler Properties from $12.75 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Armada Hoffler Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Armada Hoffler Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, July 15th.

Armada Hoffler Properties Profile

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (the “Company”) is a vertically integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (“REIT”) with over four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality retail, office, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

