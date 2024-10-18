AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF) Short Interest Update

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 238,700 shares, a growth of 7.6% from the September 15th total of 221,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 220,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AWF. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth $261,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 53,948 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 3,541 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 24,935 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $183,000. Finally, SignalPoint Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 41,186 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 10,513 shares during the period.

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund Price Performance

NYSE:AWF opened at $10.98 on Friday. AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund has a twelve month low of $9.20 and a twelve month high of $11.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.72.

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund Announces Dividend

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be paid a $0.0655 dividend. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd.

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in lower-rated corporate debt securities and government bonds. It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to create its portfolio.

