Truist Financial Boosts Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Price Target to $100.00

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) had its price target upped by Truist Financial from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Boston Scientific from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. BTIG Research upped their target price on Boston Scientific from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.55.

Shares of NYSE BSX opened at $86.43 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.95. Boston Scientific has a 52 week low of $49.15 and a 52 week high of $88.09. The stock has a market cap of $126.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.63, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.04. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Boston Scientific will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total transaction of $517,579.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,978,734.56. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 132,527 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $11,264,795.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 160,467 shares in the company, valued at $13,639,695. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total value of $517,579.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,978,734.56. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 316,253 shares of company stock worth $26,714,298. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BSX. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 542.1% in the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 366 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors bought a new position in Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Andra AP fonden acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the first quarter valued at $30,000. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

