Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR)

NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders acquired 19,937 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 136% compared to the typical volume of 8,434 call options.

NuScale Power Stock Performance

SMR opened at $18.02 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The firm has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.50 and a beta of 1.25. NuScale Power has a 1-year low of $1.81 and a 1-year high of $19.74.

NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.18). NuScale Power had a negative return on equity of 61.82% and a negative net margin of 592.28%. The firm had revenue of $0.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SMR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on NuScale Power from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. CLSA initiated coverage on shares of NuScale Power in a report on Friday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of NuScale Power from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.39.

Insider Transactions at NuScale Power

In related news, insider Robert K. Temple sold 68,558 shares of NuScale Power stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.02, for a total value of $892,625.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $182,983.08. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Robert K. Temple sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.57, for a total transaction of $47,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,496.78. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Robert K. Temple sold 68,558 shares of NuScale Power stock in a transaction on Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.02, for a total value of $892,625.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $182,983.08. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 374,729 shares of company stock worth $4,178,595 over the last quarter. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of NuScale Power

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in NuScale Power in the 1st quarter worth $18,585,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of NuScale Power in the second quarter worth about $7,600,000. Rheos Capital Works Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NuScale Power in the first quarter worth about $1,328,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in NuScale Power by 97.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 278,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,256,000 after buying an additional 137,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in NuScale Power by 244.7% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 185,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after buying an additional 131,570 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.28% of the company’s stock.

NuScale Power Company Profile

NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.

