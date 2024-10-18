Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the medical research company’s stock.
Check-Cap Trading Down 0.7 %
NASDAQ CHEK opened at $1.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.66 million, a P/E ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.01. Check-Cap has a 12-month low of $1.13 and a 12-month high of $3.94.
About Check-Cap
