Creative Planning Acquires 4,274 Shares of Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA)

Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA – Free Report) (TSE:SEA) by 20.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,274 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Seabridge Gold were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Seabridge Gold by 3.4% in the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 38,662 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Seabridge Gold by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 48,993 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Seabridge Gold by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in Seabridge Gold by 33.4% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 7,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 1,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Seabridge Gold by 1.2% in the second quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 164,086 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,246,000 after buying an additional 1,883 shares in the last quarter. 34.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Seabridge Gold alerts:

Seabridge Gold Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:SA opened at $17.36 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.14 and its 200 day moving average is $15.81. Seabridge Gold Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.31 and a 12-month high of $18.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -248.00 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Seabridge Gold ( NYSE:SA Get Free Report ) (TSE:SEA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.34.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Seabridge Gold to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SA

Seabridge Gold Profile

(Free Report)

Seabridge Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in North America. The company also explores for gold, copper, silver, and molybdenum deposits. The company was formerly known as Seabridge Resources Inc and changed its name to Seabridge Gold Inc in June 2002.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA – Free Report) (TSE:SEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Seabridge Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seabridge Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.