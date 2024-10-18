The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Grows Holdings in Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA – Free Report) by 11.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Cassava Sciences were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Cassava Sciences by 1,251.2% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 2,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 2,127 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Cassava Sciences in the second quarter valued at $131,000. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Cassava Sciences by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cassava Sciences by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 7,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cassava Sciences by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.05% of the company’s stock.

Cassava Sciences Price Performance

Shares of Cassava Sciences stock opened at $29.58 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.45. Cassava Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.79 and a 12 month high of $42.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.63 and a beta of -0.63.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cassava Sciences ( NASDAQ:SAVA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.57. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.63) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Cassava Sciences, Inc. will post -5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on SAVA. Rodman & Renshaw reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $107.00 target price on shares of Cassava Sciences in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. HC Wainwright upgraded Cassava Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th.

About Cassava Sciences

Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is simufilam, a small molecule drug, which is completed Phase 2 clinical trial; and investigational diagnostic product candidate is SavaDx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.

