Creative Planning Invests $348,000 in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC)

Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,236 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAC. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 141.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 481,256 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $78,526,000 after purchasing an additional 281,966 shares during the last quarter. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd increased its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 67.9% in the first quarter. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd now owns 162,439 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,505,000 after purchasing an additional 65,681 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 138,103 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $21,515,000 after buying an additional 5,481 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 101,851 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,619,000 after buying an additional 2,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the second quarter valued at $13,976,000. 11.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PAC opened at $172.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.46. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1-year low of $107.25 and a 1-year high of $197.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $171.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $169.93.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico ( NYSE:PAC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.01 by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $421.54 million during the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico had a net margin of 29.26% and a return on equity of 47.50%. As a group, analysts expect that Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 9.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PAC. Citigroup upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Scotiabank downgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $224.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from $177.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.00.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and manage airports in Mexico and Jamaica. The company operates twelve international airports in Guadalajara and Tijuana areas, Mexico; and two international airports in Montego Bay, Jamaica.

