The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Purchases New Position in Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 60,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.11% of Black Diamond Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDTX. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in Black Diamond Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $82,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Black Diamond Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $108,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 10,334.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 46,401 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $441,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $508,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 8th.

Black Diamond Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of BDTX opened at $3.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $181.13 million, a PE ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 2.47. Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.62 and a 52-week high of $7.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.23.

Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.03. Research analysts predict that Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Black Diamond Therapeutics

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology medicine company, focuses on the discovery and development of MasterKey therapies for patients with genetically defined tumors. The company's lead product candidate is BDTX-1535, a brain-penetrant epidermal growth factor receptor MasterKey inhibitor, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of epidermal growth factor receptor mutant non-small cell lung cancer, as well as phase 1 clinical trial to treat glioblastoma.

