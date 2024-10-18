The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Purchases Shares of 20,297 Metals Acquisition Limited (NYSE:MTAL)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Metals Acquisition Limited (NYSE:MTAL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 20,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Metals Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,141,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Metals Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Metals Acquisition by 54.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,919,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,284,000 after purchasing an additional 675,340 shares during the last quarter. Tuttle Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Metals Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $517,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Metals Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Metals Acquisition alerts:

Metals Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of MTAL opened at $12.38 on Friday. Metals Acquisition Limited has a twelve month low of $9.50 and a twelve month high of $15.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.96.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MTAL. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Metals Acquisition from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Metals Acquisition from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 19th.

Get Our Latest Report on Metals Acquisition

About Metals Acquisition

(Free Report)

Metals Acquisition Limited focuses on mining and production of copper and silver. It operates the CSA copper mine in Cobar, Australia. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is headquartered in Saint Helier, Jersey.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Metals Acquisition Limited (NYSE:MTAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Metals Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metals Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.