Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI) Shares Purchased by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI – Free Report) by 25.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 28,645 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,840 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Rush Street Interactive were worth $275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 378.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 620,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,951,000 after purchasing an additional 490,831 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Rush Street Interactive in the 2nd quarter valued at $196,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Rush Street Interactive by 98.1% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 219,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 108,900 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Rush Street Interactive during the 2nd quarter worth $528,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Rush Street Interactive in the second quarter valued at $2,401,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Paul Wierbicki sold 20,437 shares of Rush Street Interactive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.53, for a total transaction of $194,764.61. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 174,982 shares in the company, valued at $1,667,578.46. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Paul Wierbicki sold 20,437 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.53, for a total transaction of $194,764.61. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 174,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,667,578.46. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Einar Roosileht sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.09, for a total transaction of $1,363,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 809,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,356,173.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 548,210 shares of company stock worth $5,179,362 over the last three months. 56.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Rush Street Interactive Stock Performance

RSI opened at $11.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.47 and a beta of 1.79. Rush Street Interactive, Inc. has a one year low of $3.17 and a one year high of $11.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.03.

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.06. Rush Street Interactive had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a negative return on equity of 12.45%. The company had revenue of $220.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Rush Street Interactive, Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RSI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Rush Street Interactive from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Rush Street Interactive from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Rush Street Interactive from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.17.

Rush Street Interactive Profile

Rush Street Interactive, Inc operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports betting, and social gaming services. In addition, the company offers full suite of games comprising of bricks-and-mortar casinos, table games, and slot machines.

