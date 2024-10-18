Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 260,600 shares, a drop of 8.4% from the September 15th total of 284,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 111,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

KEP opened at $7.46 on Friday. Korea Electric Power has a twelve month low of $5.93 and a twelve month high of $9.55. The firm has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.94 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.55.

Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. Korea Electric Power had a return on equity of 6.93% and a net margin of 2.95%. The company had revenue of $14.93 billion during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Korea Electric Power from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KEP. Atomi Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Korea Electric Power by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,632 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Korea Electric Power by 114.7% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,386 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Korea Electric Power in the second quarter valued at about $462,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in Korea Electric Power by 24.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 71,471 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 14,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Korea Electric Power by 11.8% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 339,562 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,407,000 after buying an additional 35,973 shares in the last quarter.

Korea Electric Power Corporation, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through Transmission and Distribution, Nuclear Power Generation, Thermal Power Generation, and Others segments.

