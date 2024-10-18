Short Interest in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Drops By 8.3%

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,540,000 shares, a drop of 8.3% from the September 15th total of 12,590,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,820,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

FIS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.90.

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein purchased 626 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $88.25 per share, for a total transaction of $55,244.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $917,535.25. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the first quarter worth $29,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the first quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

FIS stock opened at $89.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.45. Fidelity National Information Services has a 52 week low of $46.91 and a 52 week high of $90.29. The stock has a market cap of $50.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 13.63%. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is -14.08%.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

