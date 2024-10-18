Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.58 and traded as high as $2.68. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics shares last traded at $2.43, with a volume of 277,575 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BCLI shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Maxim Group upgraded Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Trading Up 11.5 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.82 and a 200 day moving average of $0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $170.30 million, a P/E ratio of -7.59 and a beta of 0.33.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.04). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.27) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics stock. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 81,050 shares of the biotechnology company's stock, valued at approximately $46,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.12% of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.33% of the company's stock.

About Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of autologous cellular therapies for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. The company, through its NurOwn proprietary cell therapy platform, leverages cell culture methods to induce autologous bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stem cells to secrete high levels of neurotrophic factors, modulate neuroinflammatory and neurodegenerative disease processes, promote neuronal survival, and enhance neurological function.

