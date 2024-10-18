5N Plus (TSE:VNP) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

5N Plus Inc. (TSE:VNP – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$5.93 and traded as high as C$6.95. 5N Plus shares last traded at C$6.80, with a volume of 331,234 shares.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VNP. Raymond James increased their target price on 5N Plus from C$7.50 to C$8.50 in a research report on Friday, September 6th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of 5N Plus from C$6.50 to C$8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Desjardins upped their target price on shares of 5N Plus from C$7.25 to C$8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.23, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$6.69 and a 200-day moving average of C$5.93. The company has a market capitalization of C$604.66 million, a P/E ratio of 42.50, a P/E/G ratio of 6,283.33 and a beta of 1.55.

5N Plus (TSE:VNP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$102.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$91.45 million. 5N Plus had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 8.56%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that 5N Plus Inc. will post 0.3739703 EPS for the current year.

In other 5N Plus news, Senior Officer Richard Perron acquired 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$6.95 per share, with a total value of C$521,250.00. Company insiders own 4.91% of the company’s stock.

5N Plus Inc produces and sells specialty metals and chemicals in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Specialty Semiconductors and Performance Materials. The company offers semiconductor compounds, semiconductor wafers, metals, epitaxial semiconductor substrates, and solar cells.

