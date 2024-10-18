Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Canadian Tire Co. Limited (TSE:CTC.A – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$143.83 and traded as high as C$158.81. Canadian Tire shares last traded at C$158.81, with a volume of 226,030 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CTC.A has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities upgraded Canadian Tire from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$160.00 to C$175.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Desjardins upped their price target on Canadian Tire from C$165.00 to C$175.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Tire from C$153.00 to C$160.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Canadian Tire from C$121.00 to C$126.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Tire from C$146.00 to C$158.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$147.11.

Get Canadian Tire alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Canadian Tire

Canadian Tire Stock Up 0.8 %

About Canadian Tire

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$155.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$143.83. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 173.58.

(Get Free Report)

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting equipment, gasoline, sporting goods and active wear, and workwear under the Canadian Tire, SportChek, Sports Experts, National Sports, Pro Hockey Life, Atmosphere, Mark's, PartSource, Gas+, and Helly Hansen banners.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Tire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Tire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.