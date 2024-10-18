WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DGS) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DGS – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $51.90 and traded as high as $52.48. WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund shares last traded at $52.42, with a volume of 212,048 shares.

WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.61 and a 200-day moving average of $51.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 0.74.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DGS. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund by 1,090.3% during the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 324,832 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,521,000 after acquiring an additional 297,541 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund by 0.3% during the second quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 235,134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,095,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the period. Portland Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund by 8.5% during the first quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 115,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,856,000 after purchasing an additional 8,974 shares in the last quarter. O Connor Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund by 7.2% in the third quarter. O Connor Financial Group LLC now owns 101,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,477,000 after purchasing an additional 6,860 shares during the period. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. grew its holdings in WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 51,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,663,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623 shares in the last quarter.

About WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund

WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of primarily small-cap stocks selected from the WisdomTree Emerging Markets Dividend Index.

