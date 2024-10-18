U.S. Bancorp Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:USB)

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders acquired 16,065 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 54% compared to the average volume of 10,457 call options.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Up 1.6 %

USB stock opened at $49.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $77.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.55, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $30.47 and a twelve month high of $50.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.63.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.90 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 13.34%. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This is an increase from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.23%.

U.S. Bancorp announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 12th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On U.S. Bancorp

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 135,371,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,051,096,000 after buying an additional 502,776 shares during the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.3% in the second quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 14,228,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $564,869,000 after purchasing an additional 43,437 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,312,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $528,523,000 after purchasing an additional 94,841 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,376,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $491,364,000 after purchasing an additional 325,374 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,478,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $376,295,000 after buying an additional 271,078 shares during the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. StockNews.com raised U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.34.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

