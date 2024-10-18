Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AP.UN) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AP.UN – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$17.30 and traded as high as C$20.63. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at C$20.57, with a volume of 497,582 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AP.UN shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.50 to C$18.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Friday, September 6th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.25 to C$21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Desjardins cut their price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$18.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$19.67.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.57 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$18.17 and its 200 day moving average price is C$17.30.

Allied is a leading owner-operator of distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities. Allied's mission is to provide knowledge-based organizations with workspace that is sustainable and conducive to human wellness, creativity, connectivity and diversity. Allied's vision is to make a continuous contribution to cities and culture that elevates and inspires the humanity in all people.

