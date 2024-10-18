Drilling Tools International Co. (NASDAQ:DTI) Short Interest Update

Drilling Tools International Co. (NASDAQ:DTI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 270,500 shares, an increase of 7.5% from the September 15th total of 251,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 46,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.8 days. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Drilling Tools International

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Drilling Tools International by 30.8% during the first quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Drilling Tools International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Woodstock Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Drilling Tools International in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Gendell Jeffrey L purchased a new stake in shares of Drilling Tools International during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Shaolin Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Drilling Tools International by 14.0% during the first quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 83,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 10,204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.79% of the company’s stock.

Drilling Tools International Price Performance

DTI opened at $3.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $120.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of -0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.85. Drilling Tools International has a 12-month low of $2.43 and a 12-month high of $6.36.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Drilling Tools International ( NASDAQ:DTI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.02). Drilling Tools International had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 16.64%. The business had revenue of $37.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.72 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Drilling Tools International will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners dropped their target price on shares of Drilling Tools International from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Drilling Tools International Company Profile

Drilling Tools International Corporation provides oilfield equipment and services to oil and natural gas sectors in North America, Europe, and the Middle East. It offers downhole tool rentals, machining, and inspection services to support the global drilling and wellbore construction industry. The company also provides products are bottom hole assembly components, such as stabilizers, subs, non-magnetic and steel drill collars, hole openers, and roller reamers, as well as drill pipe and drill pipe accessories; ancillary equipment and handling tools to support its rental platform, including float valves, ring gauges, tool baskets, lift bail, lift subs, mud magnets, elevators, bracket and bail assemblies, slips, tongs, stabbing guides and safety clamps; and blowout preventers, and pressure control accessory equipment.

Featured Articles

