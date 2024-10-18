Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Wolfspeed Call Options (NYSE:WOLF)

Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 20,645 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 10% compared to the typical daily volume of 18,725 call options.

Wolfspeed Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of WOLF stock opened at $16.19 on Friday. Wolfspeed has a 1-year low of $7.28 and a 1-year high of $47.43. The company has a current ratio of 4.51, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.41 and a 200-day moving average of $19.45.

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.03) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $200.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.11 million. Wolfspeed had a negative net margin of 107.93% and a negative return on equity of 37.76%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Wolfspeed will post -3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WOLF. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Wolfspeed by 292,375.0% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 70,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,070,000 after buying an additional 70,170 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wolfspeed by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,079,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,832,000 after acquiring an additional 449,732 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Wolfspeed during the 1st quarter valued at $1,621,000. Rheos Capital Works Inc. boosted its stake in Wolfspeed by 140.8% during the third quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 427,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,147,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Wolfspeed in the first quarter worth $245,000.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Wolfspeed in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Wolfspeed from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Wolfspeed from $48.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. New Street Research downgraded shares of Wolfspeed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Wolfspeed from $35.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.43.

Wolfspeed, Inc operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies in Europe, Hong Kong, China, rest of Asia-Pacific, the United States, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.

