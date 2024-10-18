Short Interest in Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Grows By 7.5%

Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,560,000 shares, an increase of 7.5% from the September 15th total of 4,240,000 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 986,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.6 days.

AON Stock Performance

AON stock opened at $358.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $345.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $315.11. AON has a 52 week low of $268.06 and a 52 week high of $363.46. The stock has a market cap of $77.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.42.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.08 by ($0.15). AON had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 252.81%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that AON will post 15.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AON Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is 21.58%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AON. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $335.00 price target on shares of AON in a report on Monday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of AON from $311.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on AON from $300.00 to $296.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays began coverage on AON in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $394.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on AON from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AON presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $347.06.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AON

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in AON by 3.6% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Trust Point Inc. boosted its holdings in AON by 4.5% in the third quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AON by 35.9% during the third quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AON by 12.8% in the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 2,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of AON by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 25,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,678,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

About AON

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Featured Articles

