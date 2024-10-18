Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$19.10 and traded as high as C$22.84. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst shares last traded at C$22.78, with a volume of 21,820 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Scotiabank raised their target price on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$19.00 to C$19.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$18.75 to C$22.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$17.25 to C$19.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Cormark cut their price objective on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$25.00 to C$22.50 in a report on Monday, August 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$18.75.

The company has a market cap of C$372.23 million, a P/E ratio of -7.83 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$20.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$19.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.31.

In related news, Director Jane Gavan sold 14,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$22.24, for a total transaction of C$326,975.04. 47.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality central business district office properties in major urban centres across Canada, with a focus on downtown Toronto.

