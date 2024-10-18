G4S (LON:GFS) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

G4S plc (LON:GFS – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 244.80 ($3.20) and traded as high as GBX 246 ($3.21). G4S shares last traded at GBX 244.80 ($3.20), with a volume of 438,258 shares changing hands.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 244.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 244.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 543.28, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.83 billion and a PE ratio of 222.55.

G4S plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides security and related services in Africa, the Americas, Asia, Europe, and the Middle East. The company offers software tools, including evidence based risk assessment, incident management, and travel advisory systems, such as RISK360; and proprietary security systems comprising symmetry connect access control and visitor management systems.

