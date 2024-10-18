Capricorn Energy (LON:CNE) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Capricorn Energy PLC (LON:CNE – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 192.98 ($2.52) and traded as high as GBX 218.50 ($2.85). Capricorn Energy shares last traded at GBX 216.50 ($2.83), with a volume of 27,248 shares.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “speculative buy” rating and issued a GBX 260 ($3.40) target price on shares of Capricorn Energy in a report on Tuesday, September 24th.
Capricorn Energy PLC, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of oil and gas. It holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom, Israel, Egypt, Mauritania, Mexico, and Suriname. The company was formerly known as Cairn Energy PLC and changed its name to Capricorn Energy PLC in December 2021.
