TAT Technologies (NASDAQ:TATT) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

TAT Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:TATT – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.62 and traded as high as $18.19. TAT Technologies shares last traded at $18.19, with a volume of 5,920 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered TAT Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th.

The company has a market capitalization of $183.77 million, a P/E ratio of 29.34 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.62.

TAT Technologies (NASDAQ:TATT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $36.53 million for the quarter. TAT Technologies had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 8.09%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in TAT Technologies stock. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in shares of TAT Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:TATT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 87,756 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,312,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd owned approximately 0.87% of TAT Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.13% of the company’s stock.



TAT Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions and services to the commercial and military aerospace, and ground defense industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM) of Heat Transfer Solutions and Aviation Accessories; Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) Services for Heat Transfer Components and OEM of Heat Transfer Solutions; MRO Services for Aviation Components; and Overhaul and Coating of Jet Engine Components.

