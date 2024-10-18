Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Black Diamond Group Limited (TSE:BDI – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$8.83 and traded as high as C$9.44. Black Diamond Group shares last traded at C$9.40, with a volume of 165,550 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BDI. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Black Diamond Group from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Black Diamond Group from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd.

Black Diamond Group Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$563.15 million, a P/E ratio of 19.58 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$9.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$8.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.84.

Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$95.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$93.70 million. Black Diamond Group had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 10.86%. As a group, analysts predict that Black Diamond Group Limited will post 0.5349233 earnings per share for the current year.

Black Diamond Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Black Diamond Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Steve Stein sold 4,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.06, for a total value of C$41,246.00. In related news, Director Steve Stein sold 4,100 shares of Black Diamond Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.06, for a total value of C$41,246.00. Also, Senior Officer Edward John Redmond sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.80, for a total value of C$784,000.00. Insiders sold a total of 123,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,215,370 in the last ninety days. 23.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Black Diamond Group

Black Diamond Group Limited rents and sells modular space and workforce accommodation solutions. It operates through two segments, Modular Space Solutions and Workforce Solutions. The Modular Space Solutions segment provides modular space rentals to customers in the construction, real estate development, education, manufacturing, health care, financial, government, and defense industries in North America.

Featured Stories

