Rightmove (LON:RMV) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Rightmove plc (LON:RMV – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 568.65 ($7.43) and traded as high as GBX 644.20 ($8.41). Rightmove shares last traded at GBX 644.20 ($8.41), with a volume of 900,090 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on RMV. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rightmove in a report on Monday, September 2nd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 650 ($8.49) price objective on shares of Rightmove in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Rightmove presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 602.67 ($7.87).

Rightmove Stock Down 0.8 %

Rightmove Cuts Dividend

The company has a market capitalization of £5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,576.80, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.15, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 2.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 611.06 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 568.65.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.70 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.65%. Rightmove’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3,600.00%.

About Rightmove

Rightmove plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates online digital property advertising and information portals in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment provides property resale and letting advertising services on its platforms.

