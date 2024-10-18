Rand Capital (NASDAQ:RAND) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Rand Capital Co. (NASDAQ:RAND – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.11 and traded as high as $16.89. Rand Capital shares last traded at $16.73, with a volume of 1,229 shares trading hands.

Rand Capital Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.11. The company has a current ratio of 20.17, a quick ratio of 20.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $43.15 million, a P/E ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 0.51.

Get Rand Capital alerts:

Rand Capital (NASDAQ:RAND – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The asset manager reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.14 million for the quarter. Rand Capital had a net margin of 137.44% and a return on equity of 6.13%.

Rand Capital Dividend Announcement

About Rand Capital

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.94%. Rand Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.02%.

(Get Free Report)

Rand Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in subordinated debt with warrants or preferred equity and venture capital investments. Within private equity, the firm specializing in capital growth and lower middle market investments. Within venture capital, it specializing in early to late-stage private businesses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rand Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rand Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.