B2Gold (TSE:BTO) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTG)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$3.86 and traded as high as C$4.63. B2Gold shares last traded at C$4.58, with a volume of 2,782,369 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on B2Gold from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of B2Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. CIBC set a C$3.30 target price on B2Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Cibc World Mkts downgraded B2Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$5.92.

Get B2Gold alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on B2Gold

B2Gold Stock Up 0.9 %

The company has a market cap of C$6.00 billion, a PE ratio of -28.63, a PEG ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a current ratio of 2.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$4.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$3.86.

B2Gold (TSE:BTO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.10 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$673.95 million during the quarter. B2Gold had a negative net margin of 7.23% and a negative return on equity of 3.47%. Equities research analysts predict that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.5484293 EPS for the current year.

B2Gold Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%. B2Gold’s payout ratio is -137.50%.

Insider Activity at B2Gold

In other B2Gold news, Senior Officer Ninette Krohnert sold 16,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.11, for a total transaction of C$66,479.25. In related news, Senior Officer Michael Stephen Mcdonald sold 56,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.46, for a total transaction of C$250,982.04. Also, Senior Officer Ninette Krohnert sold 16,175 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.11, for a total value of C$66,479.25. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 87,449 shares of company stock worth $384,111. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About B2Gold

(Get Free Report)

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer company. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 100% interest in the Gramalote gold project in Colombia; 24% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for B2Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B2Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.