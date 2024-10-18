Gem Diamonds (LON:GEMD) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Gem Diamonds Limited (LON:GEMD – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 11.84 ($0.15) and traded as high as GBX 12.13 ($0.16). Gem Diamonds shares last traded at GBX 11.93 ($0.16), with a volume of 273,026 shares.

Gem Diamonds Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 12.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 11.84. The company has a market capitalization of £16.91 million, a P/E ratio of -1,170.00, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.51.

About Gem Diamonds

Gem Diamonds Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates diamond mines. It also produces, manufactures, sells, and markets rough and polished diamonds; and provides technical, financial, and management consulting services. It operates in Lesotho, Botswana, Belgium, British Virgin Islands, South Africa, the United Kingdom, and Cyprus.

