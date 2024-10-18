BCE (TSE:BCE) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BCE) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$46.02 and traded as high as C$46.32. BCE shares last traded at C$46.24, with a volume of 1,864,465 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of BCE from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on BCE from C$50.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Thursday, September 19th. National Bankshares lowered BCE from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$52.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. National Bank Financial downgraded BCE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of BCE from C$48.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$50.36.

The company has a market cap of C$42.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.51, a PEG ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$47.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$46.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 197.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.65.

BCE (TSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BCE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.80 by C($0.02). BCE had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 8.75%. The business had revenue of C$6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$6.07 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BCE Inc. will post 3.1120864 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th were given a $0.998 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $3.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.63%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 185.58%.

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Bell Communication and Technology Services, and Bell Media. The Bell Communication and Technology Services segment provides wireless products and services including mobile data and voice plans and devices; wireline products and services comprising data, including internet access, internet protocol television, cloud-based services, and business solutions, as well as voice, and other communication services and products; and satellite TV and connectivity services for residential, small and medium-sized business, government, and large enterprise customers.

